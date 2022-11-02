Not Available

Shot live from Minneapolis, MN it features five exciting bouts with some of the industries top rated female MMA fighters. They include #1 ranked Megumi Fujii, the world’s best pound for pound MMA female fighter from Tokyo, Japan - in only her second ever U.S. fight. Others included are Kelly Kobold (15-0-1), Adrienna Jenkins (10-1-0), Shayna Baszler (6-3) and Ginele Marquez (5-5-1). Plus, guest commentary from UFC Lightweight Champion Sean Sherk, former UFC Lightweight champion of the World Jens Pulver, PRIDE fighter and broadcaster Josh Barnett and renowned MMA Fighter and professional female boxer Erin Toughill. The Breakout also provides an exciting glimpse into the fighter’s personal lives, their style of fighting and their pre fight game plan. It’s "Ultimate Chick Fighting" at its best.