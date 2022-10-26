Not Available

The Breastford Wives

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Secret Key Motion Pictures

Young married couple Rob and Laura move to the peaceful, friendly town of Breastford and right away are made to feel at home by the welcoming members of the Breastford Womens Association. They soon realize that something is amiss, and they discover the reason: Doc Brady, the town's mayor, has invented a device that, at the push of a button, turns women into insatiable, sex-crazed robots.

Cast

Frankie CullenRob
Frank HarperDoc Brady
FridayMillie
Monique ParentTaimie
Monica SweetheartNurse

View Full Cast >

Images