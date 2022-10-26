The Breastford Wives

Young married couple Rob and Laura move to the peaceful, friendly town of Breastford and right away are made to feel at home by the welcoming members of the Breastford Womens Association. They soon realize that something is amiss, and they discover the reason: Doc Brady, the town's mayor, has invented a device that, at the push of a button, turns women into insatiable, sex-crazed robots.
|Frankie Cullen
|Rob
|Frank Harper
|Doc Brady
|Friday
|Millie
|Monique Parent
|Taimie
|Monica Sweetheart
|Nurse
