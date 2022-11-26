Not Available

The Breath Courses Through Us is a documentary about the New York Art Quartet, a pioneering 'free jazz' group from 1964-65. The film revolves around their reunion after 35 years, a private dinner together and a concert in New York City. This lyrically edited film, enveloped ion their music, looks back at their formative years, history, musical ideas, and presents a picture of who there men are today. John Tchicai (saxophone), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Milford Graves (drums), Reggie Workman (bass) are joined by poet Amiri Baraka. There are few films on jazz with such an intimate look at musicians, and fewer films that focus on this period and genre in jazz music.