Brothers John and Matt have inherited an island cabin from their recently deceased uncle. Along with Matt's girlfriend, Nicki, and other mutual friends, the siblings travel to the cabin for a relaxing weekend getaway. But, not long after arriving, the group is besieged by ravenous dogs. They watch in horror as another vacationer, Luke, is eaten alive. Soon, they discover a training facility where the dogs have been bred to kill.
|Michelle Rodriguez
|Nicki
|Taryn Manning
|Sara
|Eric Lively
|Matt
|Oliver Hudson
|John
|Hill Harper
|Noah
|Nick Boraine
|Luke
View Full Cast >