2006

The Breed

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 2006

Studio

ApolloProMovie

Brothers John and Matt have inherited an island cabin from their recently deceased uncle. Along with Matt's girlfriend, Nicki, and other mutual friends, the siblings travel to the cabin for a relaxing weekend getaway. But, not long after arriving, the group is besieged by ravenous dogs. They watch in horror as another vacationer, Luke, is eaten alive. Soon, they discover a training facility where the dogs have been bred to kill.

Cast

Michelle RodriguezNicki
Taryn ManningSara
Eric LivelyMatt
Oliver HudsonJohn
Hill HarperNoah
Nick BoraineLuke

