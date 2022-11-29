Not Available

Amy and Sophie, two young American foreign aid workers, are hiking through the mysterious Caucasus Mountains. Lost, they stumble upon a place that doesn't exist on any map, and is completely cut off from the rest of the world. No telephones, no roads, just the dark, looming, ominous mountains. In this archaic world one man strikes fear into the hearts of all. The Breeder kidnaps young women stained by sin, fallen angels such as Sophie. Provoked by her naked swim in a lake, he violently abducts Sophie and takes her to his breeding station, a secret former Soviet laboratory.