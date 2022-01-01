The Brian Setzer Orchestra: Christmas Extravaganza

Not Available

Filmed December 18, 2004 at L.A's sold-out Universal Amphitheatre, its is easily the best video presentation of the Brian Setzer Orchestra ever. A 1-hour-and-40-minute concert, plus behind the scenes b-roll footage, including a first-time look at Brian Setzer and his orchestrator composing a chart from scratch. Track Listings: Dig that Crazy Santa Claus, This Cat's On A Hot Tin Roof, Boogie Woogie Christmas, Dirty Boogie, Winter Wonderland, Sleigh Ride, Santa Claus is Back in Town, Caravan, Pipeline, Stray Cat Strut/You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch, Jump Jive An' Wail, Zat You Santa Claus?, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, Run Rudolph run, Gene & Eddie, Blue Christmas, Rat Pack Boogie, Fishnet Stockings, Rock This Town, Nutcracker Suite, Rumble in Brighton, Gettin' In the Mood.