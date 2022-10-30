The Brian Setzer Orchestra: Live in Japan

Not Available

Rock and Roll's ultimate revivalist, Brian Setzer takes his swinging big band to Japan for this hot, hot, hot concert in the Land of the Rising Sun. Having led the resurgence of rockabilly in the '80s with his band the Stray Cats, Setzer has turned his muse to swing music and helped to restore this great music to the mainstream of popular music during the '90s and continues into the new millennium. Songs: Hawaii 5-0, This Cat's on a Hot Tin Roof, The Dirty Boogie, Jumpin' East of Java, The Footloose Doll, Drive Like Lightning (Crash Like Thunder), Caravan, Americano, I Won't Stand in Your Way, Mystery Train, Gene and Eddie, Guitar Rag, Sleepwalk, Stray Cat Strut, Jump Jive an' Wail, Pennsylvania 6-5000, Gettin' in the Mood, Get Me to the Church on Time, Rock This Town.