1949

Federal agent Rigby (Taylor) travels to Los Trancos on the island Carlotta (in the Caribbean) to break up a war-surplus gun racket and finds himself tempted by corruption, namely Elizabeth Hintten (Gardner), a café singer married to Tug Hintten (Hodiak) a mobster. Carwood (Price) is the brains of the outfit, aided and abetted by J.J. Bealer (Laughton) and Hintten (Hodiak).