1949

The Bribe

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 2nd, 1949

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Federal agent Rigby (Taylor) travels to Los Trancos on the island Carlotta (in the Caribbean) to break up a war-surplus gun racket and finds himself tempted by corruption, namely Elizabeth Hintten (Gardner), a café singer married to Tug Hintten (Hodiak) a mobster. Carwood (Price) is the brains of the outfit, aided and abetted by J.J. Bealer (Laughton) and Hintten (Hodiak).

Cast

Robert TaylorRigby
Ava GardnerElizabeth Hintten
Charles LaughtonJ.J. Bealer
Vincent PriceCarwood
John HodiakTugwell 'Tug' Hintten
Samuel S. HindsDr. Warren

