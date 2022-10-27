Federal agent Rigby (Taylor) travels to Los Trancos on the island Carlotta (in the Caribbean) to break up a war-surplus gun racket and finds himself tempted by corruption, namely Elizabeth Hintten (Gardner), a café singer married to Tug Hintten (Hodiak) a mobster. Carwood (Price) is the brains of the outfit, aided and abetted by J.J. Bealer (Laughton) and Hintten (Hodiak).
|Robert Taylor
|Rigby
|Ava Gardner
|Elizabeth Hintten
|Charles Laughton
|J.J. Bealer
|Vincent Price
|Carwood
|John Hodiak
|Tugwell 'Tug' Hintten
|Samuel S. Hinds
|Dr. Warren
