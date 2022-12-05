Not Available

For years, Half as Interesting has exploited a loophole in CIA and FBI protocols--they never watch more than 30 seconds of videos that pose a potential threat to national security. HAI has therefore prefaced videos on government secrets with discussion of bricks. Their luck has finally run out, though, and Sam is put behind bars. The Brick Facade is the legal drama of the century. As we follow Sam's fight to prove his innocence, what ensues is one of the most consequential cases to ever pass through the US justice system.