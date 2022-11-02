1959

The Bridal Path

  • Comedy

Release Date

December 18th, 1959

Based on a novel by Nigel Tranter, The Bridal Path is a light-hearted look at the somewhat unfortunate results that can come of the continued marrying of fairly close cousins in a restricted and remote community. Set in the Hebrides off Scotland, the story tells how Ewan MacEwan leaves the isle of Eorsa in search of the perfect wife, but finally returns to marry Katie.

Cast

Bill TraversEwan
George ColePolice Sgt. Bruce
Bernadette O'FarrellSiona
Duncan MacraeH.Q. Police Sgt.
Dilys LayeIsobel
Gordon JacksonPC Alec

