Based on a novel by Nigel Tranter, The Bridal Path is a light-hearted look at the somewhat unfortunate results that can come of the continued marrying of fairly close cousins in a restricted and remote community. Set in the Hebrides off Scotland, the story tells how Ewan MacEwan leaves the isle of Eorsa in search of the perfect wife, but finally returns to marry Katie.
|Bill Travers
|Ewan
|George Cole
|Police Sgt. Bruce
|Bernadette O'Farrell
|Siona
|Duncan Macrae
|H.Q. Police Sgt.
|Dilys Laye
|Isobel
|Gordon Jackson
|PC Alec
View Full Cast >