The Bride Of Rip Van Winkle

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rockwell Eyes

Dispatched teaching staff member Nanami meets Tetsuya through SNS and decides to marry him. She doesn't have many relatives and turns to 'Nandemo Ya' run by Amuro. She asks the agency to send people to her wedding and for some to pretend they are her relatives. Early in her marriage, Nanami finds Tetsuya having an affair, but her mother-in-law, Kayako, insists Nanami is having the affair. Due to this, Nanami has to leave her home. Amuro gives Nanami, who is in trouble, odd part-time jobs.

Cast

Go AyanoYukimasu Amuro
CoccoMashiro Satonaka
Go JibikiTetsuya
Hideko HaraKayako
Akio KanedaHironori
Tomoko MariyaHarumi Minagawa

