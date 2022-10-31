The Bride Walks Out

Barbara Stanwyck takes top-billing as Carolyn Martin, a fashion model who hastily marries her boyfriend, engineer Michael Martin (Gene Raymond). But part of the marriage arrangement requires that Carolyn quit her $50-per-week modeling job to be a full-time housewife; the couple will instead live on Michael’s $35-per-week job.
|Barbara Stanwyck
|Carolyn Martin
|Gene Raymond
|Michael Martin
|Robert Young
|Hugh McKenzie
|Ned Sparks
|Paul Dodson
|Helen Broderick
|Mattie Dodson
|Willie Best
|Smokie
