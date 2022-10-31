1936

The Bride Walks Out

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 9th, 1936

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Barbara Stanwyck takes top-billing as Carolyn Martin, a fashion model who hastily marries her boyfriend, engineer Michael Martin (Gene Raymond). But part of the marriage arrangement requires that Carolyn quit her $50-per-week modeling job to be a full-time housewife; the couple will instead live on Michael’s $35-per-week job.

Cast

Barbara StanwyckCarolyn Martin
Gene RaymondMichael Martin
Robert YoungHugh McKenzie
Ned SparksPaul Dodson
Helen BroderickMattie Dodson
Willie BestSmokie

