A sequel to the 1990 cult hit 'Johnny in Monsterland'. This story follows Johnny Talbot's (Jonathan Morrill) search for love and sanity, in a town that provides little of either, Provincetown, Massachusetts. All the while, Johnny is haunted by a rogues gallery of madmen and monsters, including a country lunatic named Bela Stoker, Nosferatu, a Hunchback, and a merman, and a laboratory assistant (all portrayed by David Bishop).