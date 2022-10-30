The Brides of Sodom

Not Available

Set in a post apocalyptic world where vampires named for Greek gods, and witches rule. It is a classic vampire story with some real twists: The plot centers around a male vampire named Eros who falls in love with a human named Samuel. Eros wants to "save" Samuel and make him a vampire, but Eros evil vampire lover, Dionysus has other ideas. Matters are complicated by Eros' sister/lover, Persephone, an ambiguous Bookkeeper and three witches, who know secrets of the universe and The Laws Of Eternity.A deep tale of decadence,erotica and Major stylized horror themes,shot around surreal and post apocalyptic sets on one hand and lavish,dark Gothic atmospheres on the other.