Scottish islanders take on the government, big industry and the Bank of America - and win! 'The Bridge Rising' tells the story of the Skye Bridge tolls, Scotland's first PFI (Private Finance for Public Works) scheme. In the words of the protagonists themselves, from protestors to politicians, police to prosecutor, journalist to engineer - this film unpacks the twists and turns of the 10-year battle against the tolls. With a nod to Ealing comedies of yesteryear, the story is told with an air of mischief and unfolds against the backdrop of stunning scenery and a powerful musical score.