The Bridge School Concerts: 25th Anniversary Edition

Not Available

Artists featured on the three-DVD set include Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Who, Tom Petty, Simon and Garfunkel, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, and much more. Neil Young organizes the event each year with his wife Pegi Young. A documentary DVD includes "The Bridge School Story," which gives a special look into this wonderful school and the truly phenomenal services they provide children with advanced physical and communication challenges. Another documentary on the DVD, "Backstage At The Bridge School Benefit Concert," offers a bird's-eye view of the event itself, along with special features that include heartfelt interviews with the students and the artists themselves.