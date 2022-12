Not Available

Stand-up comedian Kate (Gemma-Leah Devereux) thinks her life has no meaning and is not worth continuing. When she’s diagnosed with breast cancer, even the universe seems to agree with her. However, a close encounter with death – and four other women on the chemo ward – might just change her mind and even her life. Ruth Meehan’s directorial debut offers black humour, cynicism and trust in the power of friendship and love in a perfect blend only found in Irish films.