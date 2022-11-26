The Brilliant Soil

Not Available

By custom, thousands of artisans in Mexico still use lead based glazes in their pottery without knowing the damage that this toxic element causes to their health. Herlinda, an indigenous Purepecha potter, is one of the few artisans in her community who uses alternative lead-free glazes. Having achieved safer and healthier living conditions for her family, she faces the difficult task of finding a market for her impressive pieces. But this does not dull her dreams of having her shop thrive and her brothers return from the United States to rejoin the family tradition.