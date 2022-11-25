The Briscoe Brothers: The Baddest Tag Team on the Planet

Not Available

Jay & Mark Briscoe have defined tag team wrestling in Ring of Honor since day one. As part of ROH from the very first event in 2002, the brothers from Sandy Fork, DE have captured the ROH World Tag Titles multiple times with a fast-paced, hard-hitting, risk-taking style that has certainly cemented them as ROH legends. As a duo, they have faced every team that has ever set foot into the ROH ring and dominated them with their tag team excellence and with their willingness to brawl it out if the situation calls for it. With their title bouts against teams such as Austin Aries & Roderick Strong, their brutal Ladder War, or their state of the art contests against Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin, Jay & Mark Briscoe have demonstrated why they are the most respected team in ROH history. Fearless, confident and driven, the Briscoe Brothers are indeed The Baddest Tag Team on the Planet!