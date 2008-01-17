2008

The Broken

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 17th, 2008

Studio

Left Turn Films

The life of a successful radiologist spirals out of control when she sees the spitting image of herself driving down a London street. While attempting to uncover who the imposter could be, she stumbles into a terrifying mystery that her family and closest friends are somehow involved in, leaving her with no one to trust.

Cast

Ulrich ThomsenDr Robert Zachman
Melvil PoupaudStefan Chambers
Michelle DuncanKate Coleman
Asier NewmanDaniel McVey
Richard JenkinsJohn McVey
Natasha AldersladeSecretary

