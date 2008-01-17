The Broken

The life of a successful radiologist spirals out of control when she sees the spitting image of herself driving down a London street. While attempting to uncover who the imposter could be, she stumbles into a terrifying mystery that her family and closest friends are somehow involved in, leaving her with no one to trust.
|Ulrich Thomsen
|Dr Robert Zachman
|Melvil Poupaud
|Stefan Chambers
|Michelle Duncan
|Kate Coleman
|Asier Newman
|Daniel McVey
|Richard Jenkins
|John McVey
|Natasha Alderslade
|Secretary
