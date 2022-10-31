1909

The Broken Locket

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    September 15th, 1909

    Studio

    Not Available

    George Peabody is a young man who has been giving free rein to his inclinations, the principal one being drink. One might have concluded he was lost, but there was the chance which the hand of Providence always bestows in the person of pretty little Ruth King, who had secretly loved George since their childhood days. She succeeds in persuading him from his reckless life, and he determines to cut off from his old loose companions by going out West and making a man of himself. Bidding Ruth and her mother good-bye, he realizes that he loves his little preserver and promises to return worthy of her love and confidence. They plight their troth with their first kiss and a heart shaped locket, which Ruth wears, she breaking it in two, giving George one side while she retains the other, which symbolized the reunion of their hearts with his return.

    Cast

    		Frank PowellGeorge Peabody
    		Mary PickfordRuth King
    		Kate BruceRuth's Mother
    		Robert HarronOutside Company Office
    		Dell Henderson
    		Arthur V. JohnsonMr. Joplin

    View Full Cast >

    Images