The Broken Road

Miles Rodden is a misguided, homeless young man whose brother's sudden death sends him on an unusual pilgrimage to Colorado. He begins his bad day by getting fired and learns from his former girlfriend Amanda that his brother Aaron died and the funeral is that afternoon. After attending the funeral Miles decides to steal the urn and head out to Colorado. Miles' life is transformed by reading Aaron's spiritual journal. On his journey, Miles meets up with is, the colorful TJ whom he picks up along the way. Their trip turns them into fugitives, thanks to TJ. What transpires through this misadventure is sure to inspire.