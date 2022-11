Not Available

A documentary that tells one man’s story of building a guerrilla army. Florin Krasniqi, a successful 40-year-old immigrant from Kosovo now living with his family in Brooklyn, helped launch the Kosovo Liberation Army in the late 1990s. He did it by raising some $30 million and buying high-powered sniper rifles – weapons that were and still are legally purchased in the United States. He transported the weapons to Albania, again legally.