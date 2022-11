Not Available

Using archival footage and interviews with legendary Major League Baseball players, this nostalgic program pays tribute to Brooklyn's "Boys of Summer," a team with an uncanny knack for letting the pennant slip right through their fingers. Featured personalities include Roy Campanella, Carl Furillo, Gil Hodges, Don Newcomb, Johnny Podres, Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, who famously broke the color barrier in professional