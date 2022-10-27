1958

The Brothers Karamazov

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 19th, 1958

Studio

Avon Productions (II)

Ryevsk, Russia, 1870. Tensions abound in the Karamazov family. Fyodor is a wealthy libertine who holds his purse strings tightly. His four grown sons include Dmitri, the eldest, an elegant officer, always broke and at odds with his father, betrothed to Katya, herself lovely and rich. The other brothers include a sterile aesthete, a factotum who is a bastard, and a monk. Family tensions erupt when Dmitri falls in love with one of his father's mistresses, the coquette Grushenka. Two brothers see Dmitri's jealousy of their father as an opportunity to inherit sooner. Acts of violence lead to the story's conclusion: trials of honor, conscience, forgiveness, and redemption.

Cast

Maria SchellGrushenka
Claire BloomKatya
Lee J. CobbFather Karamazov
Albert SalmiSmerdjakov
William ShatnerAlexi Karamazov
Richard BasehartIvan Karamazov

View Full Cast >

Images