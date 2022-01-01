1994

The Browning Version

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 1994

Studio

Paramount

Andrew Crocker-Harris is an embittered and disliked teacher of Greek and Latin at a British prep school. After nearly 20 years of service, he is being forced to retire on the pretext of his health, and perhaps may not even be given a pension. The boys regard him as a Hitler, with some justification. His wife Laura is unfaithful, and lives to wound him any way she can. Andrew must come to terms with his failed life and regain at least his own self-respect.

Cast

Greta ScacchiLaura Crocker-Harris
Matthew ModineFrank Hunter
Julian SandsTom Gilbert
Michael GambonDr. Frobisher
Jim SturgessBryant
Ben SilverstoneTaplow

View Full Cast >

Images