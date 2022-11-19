Not Available

Shot entirely on 16mm, Super 8 and 35mm movie film, "The Bruce Movie" is an in-depth look at one of the most renowned surfers on the planet: Bruce Irons. Some have described Bruce as, "A freak", "Unpredictably spontaneous", "Explosive" and "The deadliest guy on tour". Bruce's uncanny tube riding ability and high flying aerial attack will leave you awestruck. Along his path, Bruce has won surfing's most prestigious event: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. In the film you will also witness his frustrating first year on the World Championship Tour; in typical Bruce fashion, he waits until the last second to regain a spot on the WCT where he makes the final at one of his favorite waves: Pipeline. This first film on Bruce Irons will go down in history as a must have in every surfer's library.