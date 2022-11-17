The Brutal Showdown

Not Available

uhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki was a fight between American professional boxer Muhammad Ali and Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki (now Muhammad Hussain Inoki) that was held at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo on June 26, 1976. At the time, Ali had come off a knockout victory over Richard Dunn in May and was the reigning WBC/WBA Heavyweight Champion. Inoki, who had been taught the art of catch wrestling by legendary wrestler Karl Gotch, was staging exhibition fights against champions of various martial arts, in an attempt to show that pro wrestling was the dominant fighting discipline.[1]