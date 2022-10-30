The Bubble: A Documentary Film About Celebration, Florida

Not Available

Murder, Sex, Disney. The town of Celebration, Florida has it all. Built on the southern edge of Walt Disney World by the Disney Company in 1994, Celebration is now home to over 10,000 people attempting to live the perfect life under what they call, 'The Bubble'. For 15 years the peaceful town grew under scrutiny from outsiders and in November of 2010 they had their first murder when a man was beaten with an axe in his own home. In the following investigations, one resident was quoted as saying, 'I never met so many swingers since I moved to Celebration'. Is the bubble beginning to pop?