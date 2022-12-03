Not Available

In 1989, Romania didn't have a revolution - it suffered a coup d'etat. The Romanian secret police knew that it was coming and had time to prepare for it. And so, in order to take advantage of the opportunities that would be presented by the free market, they started an experiment to turn 'socialist man' into 'capitalist man': The Bucuresti Experiment. The film follows the first man to take part in the experiment, Andrei Juvina. It looks at how the experiment destroyed his relationship with his former partner, Carmen Anton, a former popular singer. The experiment, however, never took place. The film is an intentionally disingenuous documentary about a country where the true history of the revolutionary years has yet to be written.