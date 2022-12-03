"The Bug" by Factory Fifteen

Not Available

Set in a landscape which combines London’s brutalist architecture with CG-generated skyscrapers, the new short film by Factory Fifteen for The Bug's Function / Void sees the daily, monotonous routine of its protagonist suddenly and inexplicably start to crumble. A collaboration with digital studio and production company Nexus, the new video, was created for two tracks off The Bug's album, album Angels & Devils (out now on Ninja Tune) and was produced in conjunction with The Creators Project.