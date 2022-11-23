In this fast-paced new documentary, you will see the thrilling "backstory" of the building of the Ark Encounter. The hand of God is clear, so come along on a journey from the first brainstorming plan in 2004 to the Grand Opening in July 2016. Watch how this immense project came together. With behind -the-scenes interviews, beautiful fly-over footage, a time-lapse video of construction, a visit by former President Carter, and many other landmark moments, this DVD is one you will want to watch and share again and again. Hear from co-founders Ken Ham, Mark Looy, and Mike Zovath, plus lead exhibit designer Patrick Marsh and lead construction engineer LeRoy Troyer. Share the excitement! English subtitles. Approx. 30 minutes.
