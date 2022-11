Not Available

Mahrous joins the supporters of the teacher Abbas Fatwa Bulaq neighborhood, which pledges his former bully teacher Memon to avenge him from the teacher Atwa, who injured him in one of the battles and caused his inability to move, bully Abbas asked Mahrous to kill his fiancee Hamida metal jewelry salesman in order to kill the feelings of love refused Mahrous He escapes from the neighborhood and no one knows about his whereabouts except his friend Bayoumi, who recommends Hamida.