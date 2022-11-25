The Bulls of Tijuana Vol.1

Not Available

There's a quiet little bar in Tijuana that's not very well known, it's not a gay bar, but it's close to several local bars that do cater to young Mexican gay guys and the men who appreciate them. It's the only bar in the area that has a pool table. One nice thing about the place is that every afternoon around 2:30, they serve botanas, or free snacks to the drinking customers. Young Mexicans come to the bar to play pool and meet friends. Some of them are gay, while others are hustlers or "mayates" as they're called in Mexican Spanish. most play pool, while others are "boleros" who shine shoes for a living.