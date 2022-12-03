Not Available

The Bund

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Shanghai mob boss, Liang Xiao Tang, has been murdered by his ambitious eldest son. After his death, his second son, Liang Jia Jin, is beset with great difficulties. To add to his troubles, he finds out that his girlfriend, whom he loves dearly, is actually a hitman planted by another mob. In the face of great adversity, Liang Jia Jin embarks on a journey to revive Tianhe Company, destroy the entire mafia, reveal his girlfriend's identity as a hitman, etc. through a series of detailed plans.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images