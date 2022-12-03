Not Available

Shanghai mob boss, Liang Xiao Tang, has been murdered by his ambitious eldest son. After his death, his second son, Liang Jia Jin, is beset with great difficulties. To add to his troubles, he finds out that his girlfriend, whom he loves dearly, is actually a hitman planted by another mob. In the face of great adversity, Liang Jia Jin embarks on a journey to revive Tianhe Company, destroy the entire mafia, reveal his girlfriend's identity as a hitman, etc. through a series of detailed plans.