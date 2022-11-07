Not Available

The Bunglers in the Fantasy Kingdom

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mauricio de Sousa Produções Cinematográficas

The Bunglers do a show for the benefit of an orphanage run by Sister Maria (Xuxa Meneghel), facing financial difficulties. While performing the show, 'money is stolen tickets. Didi, and Sister Maria Dede pursue the bandits, while Mussum Zechariah and continue with the show. The three go at Beto Carrero World, where the scene is recreated from the old Western North America. The film also features a series of 20-minute cartoon of Bunglers.

Cast

Renato AragãoDidi
ZacariasZacarias
Xuxa MeneghelIrmã Maria
Mauricio do ValleLíder dos bandidos

