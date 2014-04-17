The Bunnyman Resurrection

2014

Joe and Bunnyman's adventure continue in a rural ghost town. Bunnyman's blood lust knows no bounds, as he slaughters indiscriminately anything that crosses his path. Joe is all too happy to encourage his behavior, selling the dead victims as beef jerky in his local store. In addition to Joe's body disposal problem, the local sheriff becomes suspicious with the disappearance of a few of his deputies. His investigation crosses paths with two persistent sisters, that refuse to die at the hands of Joe and Bunnyman. Some will live, and some will die, but all will be damaged..