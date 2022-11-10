The 'Burbs

When secretive new neighbors move in next door, suburbanite Ray Peterson and his friends let their paranoia get the best of them as they start to suspect the newcomers of evildoings and commence an investigation. But it's hardly how Ray, who much prefers drinking beer, reading his newspaper and watching a ball game on the tube expected to spend his vacation.
|Bruce Dern
|Lt. Mark Rumsfield
|Carrie Fisher
|Carol Peterson
|Rick Ducommun
|Art Weingartner
|Corey Feldman
|Ricky Butler
|Wendy Schaal
|Bonnie Rumsfield
|Henry Gibson
|Dr. Werner Klopek
