1989

The 'Burbs

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 16th, 1989

Studio

Imagine Entertainment

When secretive new neighbors move in next door, suburbanite Ray Peterson and his friends let their paranoia get the best of them as they start to suspect the newcomers of evildoings and commence an investigation. But it's hardly how Ray, who much prefers drinking beer, reading his newspaper and watching a ball game on the tube expected to spend his vacation.

Cast

Bruce DernLt. Mark Rumsfield
Carrie FisherCarol Peterson
Rick DucommunArt Weingartner
Corey FeldmanRicky Butler
Wendy SchaalBonnie Rumsfield
Henry GibsonDr. Werner Klopek

Images

