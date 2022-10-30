The Burglar

1957

Burglar Nat Harbin (Dan Duryea) and his two associates set their sights on wealthy spiritualist Sister Sarah, who has inherited a fortune -- including a renowned emerald necklace -- from a Philadelphia financier. Using Nat's female ward, Gladden (Jayne Mansfield), to pose as an admirer and case the mansion where the woman lives, they set up a perfect break-in. Things get complicated afterwards.