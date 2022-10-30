1957

The Burglar

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1957

Studio

Samson Productions

Burglar Nat Harbin (Dan Duryea) and his two associates set their sights on wealthy spiritualist Sister Sarah, who has inherited a fortune -- including a renowned emerald necklace -- from a Philadelphia financier. Using Nat's female ward, Gladden (Jayne Mansfield), to pose as an admirer and case the mansion where the woman lives, they set up a perfect break-in. Things get complicated afterwards.

Cast

Jayne MansfieldGladden
Martha VickersDella
Peter CapellBaylock
Mickey ShaughnessyDohmer
John FacendaNews Commentator
Steve AllisonState Trooper

