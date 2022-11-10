Not Available

The Burma Conspiracy

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pan Européenne Production

Propelled to the head of the W Group after the death of his adoptive father, Largo Winch decides, to everyone's surprise, to sell it, and use the proceeds to create an ambitious humanitarian foundation. But on the very same day, he finds himself accused of crimes against humanity by a mysterious witness. To prove his innocence, Largo will have to retrace the steps of his past life, in the heart of the Burmese jungle..

Cast

Sharon StoneDiane Francken
Ulrich TukurDwight Cochrane
Olivier BarthelemySimon Ovronnaz
Napakpapha NakprasitteMalunaï
Laurent TerzieffAlexandre Jung
Nicolas VaudeGauthier

