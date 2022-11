Not Available

A film about the living conditions of slum dwellers in the city of Bombay. The candid interviews of slum dwellers reveal their scathing reactions to the slogan of Garibi Hatao, and the pretentions of politicians. These interviews also demonstrate in what inhuman conditions the slum dwellers lead their lives. The inter-cut interview with Mr. Kasbekar, Administrator, Housing Board, presents the official side of the problem.