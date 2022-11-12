Not Available

The Bus Stops Here is an experimental narrative about two sisters, Judith and Anna, plunged into depression by their struggle to gain control over their lives. Narrated by Judith’s counselor, The Bus Stops Here traps these women in a narrative in which their unmediated voices are rarely heard; instead, the viewer learns about them only through the interceding power structures of narrative, family, and psychiatric establishment. Zando chooses black and white film and a drifting camera style, intercut with home movie footage, to capture the grim struggle these sisters endure as they march toward the question of “what do I need to feel satisfied?”—a question these women must ultimately answer for themselves.