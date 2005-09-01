2005

The Business

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 2005

Studio

Vertigo Films

During the '80s, a young man named Frankie dreams of escaping London's South East region, and his mother's thug of a boyfriend gives him just the opportunity. After beating up the abusive beau, Frankie runs off to Spain, where he lands a job delivering a package to the dapper Playboy Charlie, a gangster who takes him under his wing. Working as Charlie's driver, Frankie is immersed in a world of fast cars and pretty women -- but all the excess could be his undoing.

Cast

Danny DyerFrankie
Tamer HassanCharlie
Geoff BellSammy
Georgina ChapmanCarly
Eddie WebberRonnie
Adam BoltonDanny

