Not Available

This live-concert video captures the Business at their best -- snarling and living up to their reputation -- during one of the group's 1998 United Kingdom tour shows. All the band's signature punk anthems (including "Suburban Rebels," "Smash the Discos" and "Drinking and Driving") are featured. Genre devotees will recall that the Business was at the forefront of the Oi (aka street punk) movement that became an offshoot of traditional punk music.