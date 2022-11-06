The Busy Bee

1936

As many insects happily go to work, a working bee sings and declares his love for a butterfly. A spider from a tree above who's jealous of the bee takes the butterfly and kidnaps her to a wooden place that he surrounds with his web. The bee gets help in rescuing his girlfriend from some horseradish flies (which are horses with wings) and the firebugs who ride the flies to the spider's lair and light his web on fire as the bee and butterfly sing like Nelson Eddy and Jennette McDonald for the conclusion...