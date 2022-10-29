The Busy Young Psychic

Not Available

Xie Junya is a teenage girl who possesses the innate ability to see the dead, a problem that has troubled her for a long time. She sought help at a temple, but the problem was not solved. Instead, many devotees gather to ask her questions about their deceased loved ones and even winning lottery numbers. Her work as a psychic leaves her with no time to practice baseball. What she really cares about is whether a guy in her school’s baseball team likes her. The boy she has a crush on invites Junya to his birthday party. However, there is a long line of people waiting at the temple for her advice. How will she choose between love and her sacred mission?