The Butcher's Wife

The shy owner of a butcher's shop falls in love with Shin Hye, the owner of a jewelry shop and the object of desire of every man in the marketplace. He works up the nerve to propose to her and, after taking time to think about it, she accepts. On her way to tell him of her decision, Shin Hye is chased by a strange man. Rushing into the butcher's shop, she grabs a knife and stabs her attacker. When the police arrive, everyone who witnessed what happened feigns ignorance or tries to cover for Shin Hye.