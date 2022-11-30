The Buttercream Gang in: Secret of Treasure Mountain

Not Available

ButterCreamer Eldon finds part of an ancient map and becomes intrigued with the search for hidden treasure. Unaware that danger lurks in the shadows, Eldon talks the other ButterCreamers into helping hunt for conquistador gold was a way to help their ailing and needy friend, Mr. Graff. But Eldon almost lets his secret wish for fame disrupt those plans. The Young man must discover something more precious than gold - that being a true hero is often nothing more than caring enough to help someone in need and preserving until that need is met.