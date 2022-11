Not Available

There is no denying that the rise to prominence for Isaac Butterfield is unmatched and unrivalled. After selling out over 50 shows across Australia in 2018, and gaining over 100 million views online; Butterfield wields his sharp wit and shocking brand of humour to declare war on everything. From Vegans to Religion and everything in between, Butterfield's 'No Holds Bar' approach unleashes on everyone. Nobody is safe in his debut comedy special 'The Butterfield Effect'.