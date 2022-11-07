The Bystander Theory

Not Available

After inheriting a home from a recently deceased grandfather she never knew, Liz Jennings travels to the small Texas town of Brockmeyer. Soon after she arrives, Liz receives a surprise visit from a popular Austin conspiracy radio show host named Seamus "Shame" Fuller. Shame informs Liz that he has reason to believe her grandfather may have been involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Though she is initially skeptical, Liz soon agrees to assist Shame in his search for answers.